FUSD to hold ‘virtual town hall’ to discuss requirements for reopening schools

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Unified will host a “virtual town hall” Wednesday night with local health experts to explain the state’s color-coded, four-tier system used to track COVID-19 trends.

The town hall will begin at 6 p.m. on “Microsoft Live.” The community is invited to participate in the event to discuss requirements for reopening schools.

The discussion will be led by Superintendent Bob Nelson, District Health Services Director Jane Banks, Fresno County Department of Public Health Assistant Director David Luchini, and Dr. John Zweifler, and joined by the district’s labor partners.

If you plan to participate in the virtual town hall here are the links for the event:

