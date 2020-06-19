FUSD staffer confessed to sexually abusing a minor, police believe there are more victims

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — A Fresno Unified School District noon time aide is facing numerous felonies after Fresno Police say he confessed to sexually abusing a minor under the age of 15.

The school district confirmed 43-year-old Terry McCoy has been working with them since 2004. The victim’s mother, who wants privacy at this time, said he worked at Viking Elementary School and coached football there.

Fresno Police say Terry McCoy, 43, confessed to the allegations against him when he was being questioned.

She went on to describe McCoy as a close family friend.

Sgt. Israel Reyes with Fresno Police said police first got a tip of a sexual abuse case on Tuesday. Responding officers met with the victim and determined his story was credible, identifying McCoy as a suspect.

During his questioning, McCoy confessed to the allegations, according to Reyes. Investigators are still figuring out the timeline of events, but Reyes said police suspect it’s been going on for years.

“At this point, we can say there was some recent abuse, but it had been ongoing for some time,” Reyes said. “We haven’t quite determined how long yet.”

In a statement, Fresno Unified said McCoy has been placed on administrative leave, also saying, “The District will support the Fresno Police Department in whatever way necessary as they continue to investigate the matter.”

The alleged abuse did not take place on school property — but given how long McCoy has been a Fresno Unified employee, police believe there could be more victims.

“Being that he’d been employed by the school district for [close to] 20 years, we do suspect maybe he had done this before,” Reyes said. “But, we don’t have any information to confirm that.”

Reyes adds McCoy is a group home therapist for troubled youth. The victim’s mother said McCoy is very active with his church’s youth as well.

Police are now asking parents to talk to their kids if they’ve been in contact with McCoy. Reyes recommends just having an honest conversation about it.

“Depending on the age of the child — if it’s a teenager or seven-year-old, the conversation’s going to be different,” he said. “But, approach it very lightly. See if there was anything inappropriate.”

McCoy is currently in the Fresno County Jail, his bail has been set at $220,000. Reyes said after the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office reviews the case, there could be more charges added.

