FRESNO, California. (KSEE) It’s been more than a year since Fresno Unified had a majority of its students on campus .

But now that Fresno County is in the red tier, Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson believes it can safely hold in-person instruction.

Starting on Tuesday, April 6, preschool through second-grade students will be back in the classroom. The district said it has enough safety measures in place.