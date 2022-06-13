UPDATE: The article has been updated with updated information about FUSD and EOC’s separate summer meals programs.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Unified School District and the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission will be providing separate free meals during the summer while school is out.

According to FUSD, the program will run from June 14, through Aug. 12 Monday to Friday, except for July 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at 17 sites listed below.

Figarden Elementary6235 N. Brawley Ave.
Jefferson Elementary202 N. Mariposa St.
Turner Elementary5218 E. Clay Ave.
Cooper Academy2277 W. Bellaire Way
Fort Miller Middle5117 E. Tulare Ave.
Sequoia Middle4050 E. Hamilton Ave.
Terronez Middle2300 S. Willow Ave.
Tioga Middle3232 E. Fairmont Ave.
Wawona K-84524 N. Thorne Ave.
Yosemite Middle1292 N. Ninth St.
Bullard High5445 N. Palm Ave.
Edison High540 E. California Ave
Fresno High1839 N Echo Ave.
Hoover High5550 N. First St.
McLane High2727 N. Cedar Ave.
Roosevelt High4250 E Tulare Ave.
Sunnyside High1019 S. Peach Ave.

Fresno Unified says they will also offer in-person lunch at summer school sites.

Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (EOC) will also offer free summer meals at 32 sites in Fresno and neighboring communities.