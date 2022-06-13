UPDATE: The article has been updated with updated information about FUSD and EOC’s separate summer meals programs.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Unified School District and the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission will be providing separate free meals during the summer while school is out.

According to FUSD, the program will run from June 14, through Aug. 12 Monday to Friday, except for July 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at 17 sites listed below.

Figarden Elementary 6235 N. Brawley Ave. Jefferson Elementary 202 N. Mariposa St. Turner Elementary 5218 E. Clay Ave. Cooper Academy 2277 W. Bellaire Way Fort Miller Middle 5117 E. Tulare Ave. Sequoia Middle 4050 E. Hamilton Ave. Terronez Middle 2300 S. Willow Ave. Tioga Middle 3232 E. Fairmont Ave. Wawona K-8 4524 N. Thorne Ave. Yosemite Middle 1292 N. Ninth St. Bullard High 5445 N. Palm Ave. Edison High 540 E. California Ave Fresno High 1839 N Echo Ave. Hoover High 5550 N. First St. McLane High 2727 N. Cedar Ave. Roosevelt High 4250 E Tulare Ave. Sunnyside High 1019 S. Peach Ave.

Fresno Unified says they will also offer in-person lunch at summer school sites.

Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (EOC) will also offer free summer meals at 32 sites in Fresno and neighboring communities.