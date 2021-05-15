Furniture sale to benefit survivors of human trafficking in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno furniture store is having a big sale this weekend but it’s much more than good deals.

All proceeds benefit the ‘Made For Them‘ CORE Academy. It’s a workforce re-entry program for survivors of human trafficking in the Central Valley.

McCaffrey Homes donated furniture for a pop-up sale Saturday at Manchester Center. The sale will also be happening again on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Event organizers recommend shoppers bring a trailer since they have large items like couches and tables.

‘Made For Them’ lost two major fundraisers due to COVID-19 this year so organizers say this event will help them make up those losses.

