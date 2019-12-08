Funeral held for first victim of Fresno mass shooting

FOWLER, California (KGPE) – It’s been nearly three weeks since four men died and six others were wounded in a mass shooting in southeast Fresno.

Now, one of the victims, being laid to rest in the coming days.

The funeral for Kou Xiong is being held at the Shant Bhavan Punjabi funeral home in Fowler, until Monday.

The public is invited to pay their respects.

Saturday morning was full of prayer as family and friends remembered 38-year-old Kou Xiong.

“I love him very much, he’s a very wonderful husband,” says Mai Shoua Yang, Xiong’s wife.

Xiong was one of four killed while watching a football game with several others. Police say two suspects walked into the backyard and opened fire.

Xiong leaves behind his wife of 10 years, Mai Shoua Yang and their 5-year-old little girl.

“She did came and see him, yeah, she was very sad,” Xiong’s wife explained.

Yang doing her best to stay strong. She says the community has been a big part in helping her get through this difficult time.

“They all showed me their like kind heart so I really appreciate for everything that they have helped me with donations and also that come and help me look at my husband and all the love they give to me,” she expressed.

Yang says her husband loved football, especially the 49ERS.

“He just shared every moment with them like as if he was one of those pro football players and whenever I watch football it reminds me of him so much,” she said tearfully.

Keeping with Hmong tradition, services will last for several days, giving family and friends time to say goodbye.

Yang says she misses her husband deeply, “He’s someone that this lifetime I would want to be with and also next lifetime I will look for him again.”

The Fresno Police still have not announced any information on suspects, other than that investigators are still following up on leads.

The CrimeStoppers reward for information currently stands at $56,000. Of that amount, $40,000 came from the city.

To qualify for the reward, you can anonymously call CrimeStoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

Click here for more information on all public funeral services for the victims.