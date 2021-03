FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A fundraiser has been set up for the family of True Vang, who was shot and killed on Tuesday.

Police have arrested her husband for the crime.

Vang was Fresno’s first domestic violence-related homicide of the year.

The community held a candlelight vigil on Wednesday night, mourning the loss of Vang.

As of Friday night, the GoFundMe has raised over $4,300. You can make a donation here.