Fulton Street Coffee shut down, gets help from Fresno community

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fulton Street Coffee Roasters in Downtown Fresno opened in January 2018, and has spent much of the time figuring out how to get up and running at full capacity.

“We’ve gone through a lot of different phases, a lot of things you wouldn’t really learn how to get through in a business school, let alone someone that’s just starting off with a small business, but this has been probably the biggest blow, I think, even harder than a global pandemic,” said Octavio Vargas, the co-owner of Fulton Street Coffee.

The owners are three local residents who grew up wanting to be a part of the Downtown Fresno scene – and started to make what they thought were minor changes to the business.

“We made some modifications to our building, our front door and inside to better work during COVID and I believe that some of the modifications that we made were classified under a minor remodel with the health department.”

During a routine inspection last week, the Fresno County Department of Public Health found the shop to be in violation of rules regarding submitting plans for review and approval. There were also other issues that led to the closure.

“The facility was in operation but did not have hot water. It is unknown if the lack of hot water was related to construction, however, any food facility lacking hot water would be required to either close or restrict operation depending on their business,” Stephanie Kahl with Fresno County Department of Public Health said in a statement.

Fulton Street Coffee hopes to be back open by the end of the month.

“We’ve had a lot of community support, so we really appreciate everybody that’s been donating to us and giving money to our virtual tip jar. We want to make sure that all of our baristas and all of our employees are paid during this time because they’re not responsible for this kind of stuff,” said Vargas.