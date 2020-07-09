Full speed ahead for Fresno County schools to reopen this fall, but many questions remain

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – When and how schools will reopen this fall is top of mind for families and educators across the country. In Fresno County, it’s full speed ahead as school districts prepare to reopen campuses, but many detailed plans still remain in the works.

“We know how difficult these last four months have been not only for our students but for our families and staff,” said Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino.

​The Fresno County Office of Education is working with the health department to help guide districts with their plans to reopen. They recently released a guide for districts to consider.

“The number of students we can put in classrooms, the social distancing, wearing masks, all those things will come into play in determining the programs on our campuses,” said Yovino.​

Yovino says if parents don’t feel comfortable sending their child back, districts will provide E-learning options.

Until those specifics are announced by each district, many say they can’t make that decision.

“You can’t just ask people if they are going to return or stay back because they don’t know what school is going to look like if they choose to return,” said Fresno Teacher’s Association President Manuel Bonilla.

​The Fresno Teacher’s Association, representing 4,200 educators in Fresno Unified, agrees in-person classes are best, but only if its safe for everyone, including educators who are older or at high risk of contracting the virus.

“We think there is a way to get them back safely but we haven’t seen a plan from the district that we feel is safe just yet,” said Bonilla.​

With cases on the rise in the county, health and school officials ask everyone to be flexible with the unknown.

“We just want to say thank you for hanging in there and staying with us and thank you to all the teachers who have done a tremendous job,” said Yovino.

​Freno Unified School district will be unveiling their plan for the fall semester, Thursday at 2 p.m.

