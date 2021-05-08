Full Circle Brewing Company has its grand opening at new downtown location

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The last time Full Circle Brewing was open to the public was on March 17 in 2020. Just a couple of months later, CEO Arthur Moye had to permanently close his location in the Tower District because of the losses his business experienced from the pandemic.

On Friday, however, Full Circle opened its doors for a grand opening at its new location in the Brewery District downtown.

“We’re kind of getting to the light at the end of the tunnel for COVID and people are ready to come out and experience some live music so, it’s been well received. We like to say we’ve come full circle,” Moye said.

The location isn’t the only new thing about Full Circle’s downtown spot, either. Grumpy Burger Ladies food truck will be sitting in the beer garden every night to serve customers. Owner Des Washington says she’s thrilled for the opportunity, as she and her family had to shut down their restaurant, Take Three Burgers, in December.

“An entire year without doing what I love has been terrible. Having this mobile restaurant, and just the idea of all of the events that are coming on the other side of this…I’m just getting so excited,” Washington said.

As businesses open back up and the pandemic subsides, Moye hopes Full Circle’s spot in the Brewery District will also inspire more restaurants and breweries to open up downtown.

“It’s a tipping point…I think we’re getting really close – as soon as we get some more food options down here – where you can just come down to the Brewery District on a whim. You don’t have to plan to go to Tioga or Full Circle, you’re just going out in the Brewery District, and that’s what we’re looking for,” he said.

As of right now, Moye says he thinks Full Circle’s hours are going to be from noon to 10:00 p.m. every day. Grumpy Burger Ladies will host a brunch on Mother’s Day but will then take a hiatus and return in June when their food truck is complete.