Full Circle Brewing Co. to open second location in downtown Fresno, taking over lease

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Just three weeks after Zack’s Brewing Company in downtown Fresno announced it was shutting down operations at 712 Fulton Street, Full Circle Brewing Company announced it is taking over Zack’s lease.

Although it might take 45-60 days to secure a liquor license, Full Circle Brewing Co. owner Arthur Moye says he wants to open up before then.

“I would say within the next month, we want to be doing something. We may not be serving alcohol, but we’re definitely going to do something pretty creative that I think people are going to be involved in,” Moye said.

Moye says he’s been wanting a second location in downtown Fresno for Full Circle Brewing Company ever since he became the owner four and a half years ago.

“The craft beer industry in Fresno is just budding,” he said.

However, like many bar and restaurant owners during the pandemic, when he had to shut down in May, he wasn’t sure about the future of his business.

“Sleepless nights…I invested a lot of my time and money and effort into something…passion, love… to see it go is tough,” he said.

During the shutdowns, Moye says Full Circle Brewing upped their production by 60% and began selling craft beer to multiple stores in California and three other states.

“We pivoted, not only the business for the sake of surviving as Full Circle, but also for employment services,” he said.

Moye, who is a big supporter of downtown Fresno revitalization efforts, says he is collaborating with other local business owners, trying to regain the momentum that was rising before the pandemic hit. He is hopeful the best is yet to come.

“There’s not just going to be one thing to do, there’s going to be restaurants, bars, rooftop bars, breweries, wineries, and hopefully even cideries in the near future,” he said.