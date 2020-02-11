FS women’s hoops hosting San Jose, ex-Clovis West stars Wednesday

FRESNO, Calif. — The Fresno State women’s basketball team hosts San Jose State on Wednesday, and for the second game in a row, the Bulldogs will face someone from Fresno.

On Saturday, it was Rodjanae Wade, the senior center at UNLV, who went to Edison high school. She finished with a double-double (21 pts, 12 reb) in the Bulldogs 72-58 win.

On Wednesday, the Bulldogs will face Megan Anderson and Danae Marquez.

Both are juniors at San jose state, but they are names very familiar to high school fans in the Central Valley. They each went to Clovis West, and both starred on that Golden Eagles state championship team in 2017.

Anderson has started all 23 games for the Spartans at this season, averaging 8.4 points per game. The junior guard is known for her three-point shooting, connecting on 40 percent from beyond the arc this year (54-of-135)

Marquez has come off the bench for the Spartans in all but two games this year, but is a key contributor, averaging nearly 25 minutes a game. She averages just under seven points per game, and is second on the team in assists.

“I think both of ’em have had great careers. I think they’ve done a great job for San Jose and have really helped them from when they got there as freshmen,” said Fresno State head coach Jaime White. “They have gotten a lot of playing time and I think they have done well there. So we’re happy for ’em. We had all of ’em on campus, talked to all of ’em. All great kids, and we’re happy for their success.”

Fresno State (20-4, 13-0 MW) will enter Wednesday’s matchup all alone atop the conference standings, and riding a 12-game winning streak.

San Jose State (15-8, 9-3 MW) is in second place in the Mountain West, 3.5 games behind the Bulldogs.

Tipoff Wednesday at the Save Mart Center is at 6 p.m.