FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fruit packing and distribution company whose United States sales office is in Fresno is being investigated by the FDA following an outbreak of hepatitis A, according to federal officials.

The statement issued on Saturday details that investigators are dealing with a multistate outbreak of hepatitis A infections across the United States – with reports of similar cases in Canada. Federal officials state that the cases are potentially linked to “fresh organic strawberries branded as FreshKampo and HEB, purchased between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022.”

The FDA asks that any FreshKampo and HEB fresh organic strawberries purchased between March 5 and April 25 should not be eaten.

FreshKampo has sales offices across the world; its location in the United States is close to the intersection of Fallbrook and Ingram in northwest Fresno.

In a statement, FreshKampo officials say that food safety is taken seriously – and the well-being of consumers is a priority.

The fresh organic strawberries identified in the May 28 FDA notice are out-of-season and are no longer being shipped into the marketplace. We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to gather information that will aid in our internal investigation to trace the product and determine where the problem may have occurred. Consumers should follow the FDA’s recommendations – anyone who purchased the branded fresh organic strawberries between March 5 and April 25, 2022, froze them, and still has them in their possession should not consume them. FreshKamo company statement

FreshKampo has more information for customers available here.

Company officials say anyone with questions can call the customer service desk at 559-710-1008, which is open between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. PT, adding that any messages left on holidays will be returned.

The affected strawberries were sold at stores including:

Aldi

HEB

Kroger

Safeway

Sprouts Farmers Market

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Weis Markets

WinCo Foods

According to the FDA, symptoms of hepatitis A show within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking a contaminated product. Symptoms include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and jaundice. More information on hepatitis A can be found here.

The affected strawberries are no longer for sale in stores. Frozen strawberries sold in stores are not included in the FDA notice.