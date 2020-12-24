Frontline workers plead with the public: ‘It’s one thing to say you want this to end. It’s another thing to do something to end this’

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KGPE) – The surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that the Central Valley is experiencing now is one they have not seen in this pandemic. Record-breaking numbers have forced Fresno County to find additional bed space and implement policies.

An alternate care site in the north plaza of Community Regional Medical Center was fully activated on Wednesday. It has the capability to care for up to 50 patients.

An assess and relief policy was implemented for ambulances in Fresno County, allowing paramedics to determine whether a patient really needs to go to the emergency room or can be referred to urgent care.

And hospitals have had to find additional morgue space.

“It’s a terrible subject matter to talk about two days before Christmas, but that’s the reality we’re trying to deal with right now,” Fresno County Emergency Medical Services Director Dan Lynch said.

The holidays are posing a serious risk for the healthcare system. This surge is different than the one the Central Valley experienced in the summer in that now, states throughout the country are experiencing it.

“There are no travel nurses that we can hire from and bring out of state. There’s no backup. This is all we’ve got and we’re at 0% ICU capacity with growing cases every day,” said Dr. Anneli von Reinhart, an emergency room physician at Community Regional Medical Center.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said that on Dec. 1, roughly 8,500 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in the state. Now, it’s almost at 19,000, he said.

In Fresno County, according to the state, on Dec. 1, there were 291 COVID patients hospitalized. Three weeks later, 560 COVID patients are hospitalized in the county.

“You’re having 30-year-olds lose their life. It’s heartbreaking. They’re too young. They’re way too young,” said Amanda Villamizar, a registered nurse and clinical supervisor with Community Medical Centers.

Healthcare workers are pleading with the community to be responsible and mindful of their decisions this holiday season.

“It’s one thing to say you want this to end. It’s another thing to do something to end this,” said Camy Witte, a surgical nurse at Community Medical Centers.