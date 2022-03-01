The ‘From Our House to Yours’ telethon to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities kicked off Thursday on KSEE24. The telethon is dedicated to raising funds to serve families whose children are receiving lifesaving medical attention at nearby hospitals.

Ronald McDonald House Charities Central Valley is a “home away from home” that provides comfort, support and resources to families who must travel away from home for the medical care their child needs. We are located just steps away from Valley Children’s Hospital—named one of the Best Children’s Hospitals in the nation for various specialties.