Fresno’s Tower Theatre set to host an in-person Adventure Church service

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – For the first time since February, Adventure Church holding an in-person service for Mother’s Day at Fresno’s Tower Theatre.

At the same time, the Save the Tower Theatre Demonstration Committee plans to protest the church operating out of the historic building.

Even though tensions continue to rise in the Tower District over the pending sale of the iconic theatre to Adventure Church, Pastor Anthony Flores is moving forward with the weekend service.

“We want all the moms to come out there,” said Pastor Flores. “We are excited to be back.”

But not everyone shares that excitement. The Save the Tower Demonstration Committee, which began in opposition to the sale of the historic building, is planning a protest at the same time. Members are ready to report the church to the city for alleged code violations.

“We think this is very clear,” said committee member Jaguar Bennet. “A church is just like any private business this does not give you the right to break the law.”

This will be the 18th protest in front of the Tower Theater, some of which have escalated quickly.

In April, a Fresno Police officer was fired for alleged involvement with the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys at a counter-protest in front of the theatre. Later in the month, Fresno’s Mayor Jerry Dyer says 60 Proud Boys attended the protest.

A Fresno Police spokesperson says officers will monitor the protests this weekend. Pastor Flores says the church has hired its own security team and is asking people to enter through the back door out of safety concerns.

“There is nothing to be concerned about at all,” said Pastor Flores. “You know we are going to be out there having a good time and creating a safe environment. So we are really excited about it.”

Flores says he is not concerned about being turned into code enforcement. Meanwhile, the sale of the Tower Theatre is still pending.