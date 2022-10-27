FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Officials with the city of Fresno held a public meeting to answer questions from residents regarding Fresno’s historic Tower Theater.

“It’s now going to be open to the community so now anyone in the community can ask to use the theater moving forward,” said Miguel Arias, Fresno City Councilmember for District 3.

“The common questions would be how much would it be to rent for half a day or a Saturday, or a Sunday, or a movie night.”

You can find information on renting the Tower Theater here.