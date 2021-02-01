Fresno’s skies will see ‘Valley Thunder’ throughout its 12-day run

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Central Valley residents can expect to hear the roar of fighter jets for just under two weeks as Fresno’s 144th Fighter Wing is hosting the “Valley Thunder” training exercise.

“It originated because we wanted to bring other units in to facilitate our training. It showcases the local community for Fresno and it helps other units understand the capabilities that we bring to the warfighter in Fresno,” said Lt. Col. Russ Piggott, the 194th Fighter Squadron Commander of the Fresno Air National Guard.

The exercise had to be canceled last year due to COVID-19. Its mission is to set real-life scenarios with multiple types of fighter aircraft.

“So there are real simulated consequences for mission failures or mission successes. So the more adversaries we’re able to kill, the fewer we have to fight the next day.”

A total of 45 different aircraft from 12 participating units are participating in the two-week “Valley Thunder” event. The F-15’s taking part are based out of Fresno, but there will also be F16’s, F35’s and F22’s taking part as well.

“Four of the units are here in Fresno and then we have other units participating from as far as Portland and other units in Washington flying tankers in to support so it’s a pretty large-scale exercise.”

Military brass say having this exercise in his own backyard is a bonus.

“We’re really fortunate here to have such great community support. We are community airmen and so we are people that work in the community and we have another job…it’s really special here in the Central Valley.”

This training will continue until Feb. 12, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.