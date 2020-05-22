Fresno’s restaurants to immediately reopen; stores at Fashion Fair and Riverpark to reopen next week

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno Mayor Lee Brand announced Thursday that, effective immediately, all restaurants can start dine-in seating so long as CDC guidelines are met.

Restaurants owners must fill out this form and get clearance from the Fresno County Department of Public Health before allowing customers through the doors.

The announcement comes the same day as Fresno County received clearance from the state to move into Phase 2.5 of the Resilience Roadmap.

“This is about thousands of jobs,” said Fresno Mayor Lee Brand.

Brand later announced retail can open their storefronts the day after Memorial Day because the city is abandoning its ‘shelter in place’ emergency order.

“Think of Fashion Fair, Riverpark, Manchester, Kohls, Macy’s,” said Brand. “So it is a huge step in the right direction.”

“As of Tuesday morning at 12:01 a.m.,” said Mayor-Elect Jerry Dyer. “We will no longer have a shelter in place order governed by the city of Fresno.”

The order was in place for over eight weeks.

“I am confident that the steps we are taking as a city is allowing for customers, employees, and the population as a whole to be safe within the city of Fresno. Now it is time for Fresno to get back to work,” said Dyer.

The state still has its own ‘shelter in place’ order, but the city will no longer enforce it. This means there will be no fines and police will not get involved unless absolutely necessary.

A mask is highly recommended – but not required – unless inside a building.

Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld has pushed for the ‘shelter in place’ order to be ended for weeks.

“Finally we are here,” said Bredefeld. “We have to get people back to work. We have to open the restaurants, the beauty salons, and gyms. Following the guidelines, just as they could have done four weeks ago, six weeks ago.”

Salons, gyms, churches, and barbers are not authorized to open due to state rules.

