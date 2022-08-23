(KGPE) – Tennis’ final Grand Slam of the year will officially get started in New York on Mon. Aug 29, when the singles main draw at the U.S. Open gets underway.

And 18-year-old Ethan Quinn from Fresno will be a part of the story.

The San Joaquin Memorial alum, who enrolled early at college tennis power Georgia last January, won the doubles, and was the runner-up in singles, at the recent USTA Junior Nationals in Michigan, which got him an automatic berth into the doubles main draw at the U.S. Open, and a wild card entry into the singles qualifying tournament for the Open, which begins on Tuesday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York.

Ethan’s stepfather Todd Meyer, who owns a carpet cleaning business in Fresno, and has helped out as a coach with the Fresno City College baseball program over the last four years, says he and his wife Shelley, are still trying to wrap their heads around all this.

“His mother and I were talking about it the other day. He won the Valley Championship as a 14-year-old,” said Meyer over the phone on Monday. “In our wildest dreams, we could never think that as an 18-year-old, he’d be playing for a chance to get in the U.S. Open, and he’s playing in the main draw too, for doubles. And it’s just been a whirlwind here, and we both just sat there and looked at each other, and said, ‘each time he gets to the next level, can you believe that we’re here.'”

He will need to win three matches in qualifying to earn one of the 16 spots available for qualifiers in the 128-man main draw.

His first qualifying match is at 8 a.m. on Tuesday against fellow American Ernesto Escobedo, currently ranked 175th in the world.

Escobedo, a Los Angeles native, is 26 year’s old, and turned pro in 2014.

He has advanced to the second round of Grand Slam tournaments on four occasions, including at the 2017 Australian Open, where he qualified and defeated the current World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the first round.

Quinn is ranked 507th in the world, and has never competed at this level, so he will be a heavy underdog coming in.

“All he wants to find out is where he stacks up against the top 100, 125 guys,” said Meyer. “Where’s my game at at this point? Am I good enough or what?

But after a terrific summer playing tournaments against some of the top college players in the country, Quinn is clearing riding confidence, and will enter with nothing to lose.

“(If you) allow him to be free and a creative, all-court player, nothing surprises me,” said Meyer. “Who knows, maybe he wins three matches in singles, and again, we’re looking at each other and saying, ‘how the hell did we get here?'”

Either way, Ethan and his doubles partner, Nicholas Godsick, are already assured of a doubles spot in the main draw in New York.

Godsick is the son of former women’s tennis professional Mary Joe Fernandez, who reached a career-high ranking of world No. 4 in both singles and doubles.

Fernandez also is a tennis commentator for ESPN, which owns the broadcast rights to the U.S. Open.

The qualifying matches will also be broadcast on ESPN’s platform of networks, and Fernandez told Meyer, she would love to have the opportunity to commentate on Ethan’s match Tuesday morning.

“(She told me) she hopes to get his match to call,” said Meyer. “Because nobody knows Ethan in that field, better than she does.”

Don’t expect Quinn to be overwhelmed by the moment Tuesday morning on Court 17 at the National Tennis Center.

Last year, Ethan played in the junior-level competition at three of the four Grand Slams, and he and Godsick made the semifinals in the junior doubles at the U.S. Open.

At last year’s U.S. Open, he also got the chance to be a hitting partner for Medvedev, and also hit with three-time Grand Slam champion Ash Barty on Arthur Ashe Stadium Court, the largest tennis stadium in the world with a capacity of 23,771.

Ethan beat four players ranked in the top ten of college tennis this summer, which Todd says, had some people hinting that he should skip college tennis and turn pro.

At this point though, Meyer still expects to Quinn to play at least two years at Georgia, because Ethan has goals he wants to check off.

“Ethan likes to check boxes,” said Meyer. “(He wants) a team national championship, an individual national championship, and to be an All-American before he leaves. Look, if he’s in the top 200 in world after his sophomore year, it might be another story. Some people whispered, to not play college tennis, because he’s done so well over the summer, but he’s smart enough to know that that could change at any moment.”