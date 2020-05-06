Fresno’s public golf courses re-open – and other businesses could soon follow

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – More local businesses are expected to open by early next week, following new guidelines issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

On Monday, Fresno Mayor Lee Brand softened the city’s ‘shelter-in-place’ order by allowing public golf courses to reopen.

“We’re extremely excited you can tell by my smile, we’re excited to get back to business,” said Jim Perez, owner of Bluff Pointe Golf Course in Fresno.

He says the phone has been ringing non-stop. For nearly the last two months the business, like so many others in Fresno, was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been very very difficult because these last 40-something days all we’ve seen is just the money going out,” Perez said.

Following the governor’s recent announcement, golf courses are allowed to re-open as long as they follow proper health and social distancing guidelines.

Perez says they are already making the changes.

“Here on the driving our dividers are spaced 12 feet apart, you have plenty of room to hit balls, be free,” he said.

Other changes include sanitizing the pull carts and using foam pool noodles to fill in the putting hole.

“The cool part for the guy who can’t make a putt, he could just hit the little floatie and it’s good,” Perez said.

Other businesses are looking forward to re-opening soon as well.

In Fresno’s Riverpark, stores all have signs on their door saying they’re closed – but that could change next week. The city says they will allow curbside pickup, but they will have to abide by the social distancing guidelines.

“It’s definitely weird looking around and no ones in Riverpark,” said Rylee Spurgeon, an employee at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

For now, the foot traffic continues to be light and the temporary closed signs remain on the shop doors.

