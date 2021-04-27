Fresno’s Police Reform Implementation Team gets to work bringing department policy change

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A new Fresno Police Reform Implementation Team met Tuesday to work on policy change within the department.

The group differs from the Fresno Commission on Police Reform as that group was created only to make recommendations. The goal of the Police Reform Implementation Team is to turn those recommendations into policy changes.

In October, the 40-member Fresno Commission on Police Reform recommended 73 policy changes for the police department. The city says around 20 of the 73 recommendations have already been put into place. The commission then disbanded, to be replaced by the Police Reform Implementation Team.

The new team is tasked with pushing through 30 more recommendations.

“The process will take about a year,” said Oliver Baines with the Fresno Police Reform Implementation Team. “Some of the subject matter is relatively complicated and we are gonna be working the mechanics of implementation.”

Five of the eight board members for the Police Reform Implementation Team worked on the Fresno Commission for Police Reform.