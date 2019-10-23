Fresno Central Unified area ties the knot with community members

We've heard of a ribbon cutting, but this grand opening has its strings attached.

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Instead of taking the big scissors out, the Granville Teague Community Resource Center tied ribbons together to signify the community coming together.

The new center is owned by local nonprofit, Highway City Community Development, Inc. and the Executive Director/President, April Henry said kids are the future and “this building is for them.”

Board Chairman, Antonio Robinson also shares the importance of the addition.

“One of the big things about the community center is that resources on the west side of 99 are very limited. So this brings inaccessible resources for their local community,” Robinson said.

Helping to make it all come to life, a major donor– Darius Assemi, President and CEO of Granville Homes says the addition provides much-needed resources.

“I believe this facility which is also funded by the Fresno Public Library will help provide educational services and opportunities, healthcare and family center activities for the underserved in our areas that’s much needed in this part of town,” Assemi said.

The long-awaited $1.5 million project originally envisioned to open up 15 years ago in 2004 is set to serve as not only a base for family services, parent engagement, health, and wellness but as a cultural and event center.

“I think it’s just wonderful, it’s something that’s growing our community and something that’s nice in the area and to brighten it,” Adela Ruacho, a community member and Teague Elementary school employee said.

Youth also weighed in saying they’re looking forward to using the library. Additionally, Habitat for Humanity is currently building five homes on the adjacent property.

