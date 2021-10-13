Fresno’s Castro preparing for fight at Chukchansi Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Marc Castro is counting down the days until he gets to fight in his hometown.



It will happen this Saturday night when he takes on Angel Luna from the Dominican Republic. It’s part of ‘Fight Night’ at Chukchansi Park.



Castro was a two-time world champion as an amateur, and as a professional, he is 3-0 with three knockouts

“I’ve been excited,” said Castro. “I’ve been in the gym for the last three months just training with no fight date. And when they told me it was gonna be in Fresno, it motivated me a little bit more. But super excited, super grateful for the opportunity and I’m not taking it for granted.”

Castro is a graduate of Sunnyside High School.



He says he is expecting about 500 family and friends to be there supporting him on Saturday night.

Castro’s fight is part of an undercard that begins at 3:30 p.m. PT, which will serve as a nice appetizer for the main event, which features a super lightweight showdown between Mikey Garcia and Sandor Martin.

There are also two title fights on the undercard with Elwin Soto vs. Jonathan Gonzalez for Soto’s WBO super flyweight belt, and Esteban Bermudez vs. Jesse Rodriguez for Bermudez’s WBA super flyweight title.