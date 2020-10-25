Fresno’s Armenian community held a car show to raise money for Armenian fund

News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Fresno’s Armenian community continues to rally for their home country.

With the help of an express truck and towing service, a group held a car show to raise money for the Armenia Fund.

Armenia’s decades-long conflict with Azerbaijan escalated again last month after both sides started fighting over the disputed territory of Artsakh.

“We’re trying to do our best to raise awareness here, demand justice, and ask for our representatives, our congressmen, and everybody across the United States to understand this is just not an Armenian crisis, it’s a global crisis,” Event Organizer, Zhudeks Babayan said.

Shirts were also sold at the event with 100% of the money raised going to the Armenian fund.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com