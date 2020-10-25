Fresno’s Armenian community held a car show to raise money for Armenian fund

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Fresno’s Armenian community continues to rally for their home country.

With the help of an express truck and towing service, a group held a car show to raise money for the Armenia Fund.

Armenia’s decades-long conflict with Azerbaijan escalated again last month after both sides started fighting over the disputed territory of Artsakh.

“We’re trying to do our best to raise awareness here, demand justice, and ask for our representatives, our congressmen, and everybody across the United States to understand this is just not an Armenian crisis, it’s a global crisis,” Event Organizer, Zhudeks Babayan said.

Shirts were also sold at the event with 100% of the money raised going to the Armenian fund.