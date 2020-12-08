Fresno’s $1K fines for gatherings proposal shunned by police chief, county DA, fellow councilmember

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias sponsored an emergency amendment to the Fresno municipal code prohibiting gatherings of 15 or more people in a residence.

If approved during a special meeting Tuesday, violators could face fines of $1,000 for the first offense, $5,000 for the second, and $10,000 for the third and subsequent offenses.

The amendment needs five votes to pass and would be in addition to the state’s regional Stay at Home Order, which prohibits gatherings of any size outside an immediate household.

“In my opinion, there shouldn’t be a limit on any gathering or what families are doing in their home or how many people they are doing it with. Again, people are smart, they get the information and make informed decisions,” said District 6 Councilmember Garry Bredefeld.

Bredefeld says he will not support the amendment and isn’t sure it has the votes to pass.

“It may or it may not. I’m not sure because I think many councilmembers while they supported this early on have gotten fatigued from all these unconstitutional edicts. I think they have heard from businesses and people and have seen the destruction it has caused and I think they are not so willing to support these kinds of edicts and outrageous orders anymore,” said Bredefeld who argued it violates constitutional rights.

If it is approved, Fresno Police will not be enforcing it. Chief Andy Hall released a statement saying his officers would not act on the proposal.

As the Chief of Police for the City of Fresno, I want this community to know that should this emergency amendment be approved by five City Council votes, the Fresno Police Department will NOT be enforcing this law. The Fresno Police Department will NOT be criminalizing the people’s rights to gather in their homes. I would like to remind everyone to be safe this holiday season and to use good judgment and common sense to ensure the safety of your families and our community. Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp says she has received several inquiries on the proposed order. In a statement to YourCentralValley.com, she questioned the legality of it.

I know of no authority in California statutes or case law that would support this type of action, which would legally prohibit such gatherings. I would encourage all Fresno City Council members to research the constitutionality and legality of their proposed ordinances before they advertise them in the media or propose them as an agenda items to be voted upon. Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp

The special meeting will be held Tuesday at 4 p.m. via Zoom. If adopted, the emergency amendment would go into effect immediately.