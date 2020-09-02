Fresno Yosemite International airport ground breaks on new parking

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno Yosemite International airport is expanding its parking and beyond

The Fresno Yosemite International Airport broke ground on a new parking garage today, which is part of a multi-year expansion project called FATforward.

“FATforward it’s moving your airport forward for the future of the airport, it’s our multi-year expansion program and this program involves two major pieces — one this parking garage, what we’re here for today,” said Kevin Meikle, the director of aviation at Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

The parking garage will be four stories featuring more than 900 parking spaces and state of the art technology. From March 2019 to February of this year Fresno Yosemite reached a milestone of two million passengers.

“We’re responsible for making sure we can accommodate the demands of our region as it continues to grow.”

FAT is one of the largest economic drivers to the Central Valley. The FATforward program is expected to add $22.5 million more dollars and create around 200 jobs.

“These are the kind of jobs that built America and these are the kind of jobs that will continue to build Fresno…you can applaud at that,” said Paul Caprioglio, the vice president of Fresno City Council.

Fresno leaders and supporters of the project applauded the step forward.

“That Mayor Brand and the Fresno City Council do hereby proclaim, Tuesday, Sept. 1 to be Fresno Yosemite International Airport Day in the City of Fresno, congratulations.”

The second part of the FATforward project is a terminal expansion anticipated to be built by 2023.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.