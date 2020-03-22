COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Fresno yoga studio has been posting free online classes to help keep people active

News

Tower Yoga closed its doors ahead of Fresno's and California's orders to stay home

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — With most gyms and fitness centers closed to the public, Tower Yoga is doing its part to help the community stay healthy in both mind and body.

Since Tuesday, Tower Yoga has been posting around three to five video classes on its Facebook page, as well as on an app through its website.

The studio decided to do this when it closed its doors to the public in anticipation of a stay-at-home order. Jameson Henkle, co-owner, said it’s all about serving the community.

“We can turn off from all the thinking and running our brains will do. [These classes help us] be able to move our bodies and take a nice little pause,” Henkle said.

More details can be found in the following links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know