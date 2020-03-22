Fresno yoga studio has been posting free online classes to help keep people active

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — With most gyms and fitness centers closed to the public, Tower Yoga is doing its part to help the community stay healthy in both mind and body.

Since Tuesday, Tower Yoga has been posting around three to five video classes on its Facebook page, as well as on an app through its website.

The studio decided to do this when it closed its doors to the public in anticipation of a stay-at-home order. Jameson Henkle, co-owner, said it’s all about serving the community.

“We can turn off from all the thinking and running our brains will do. [These classes help us] be able to move our bodies and take a nice little pause,” Henkle said.

