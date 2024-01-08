MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –A 37-year-old Fresno woman who was not wearing a seatbelt died in a rollover crash Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP investigators say a woman was driving a 2019 Jeep Wrangler, eastbound on Avenue 7, east of Firebaugh Boulevard around 7:00 p.m.

For unknown reasons, CHP says the driver lost control went off the road, and overturned the Jeep. It landed on its roof.

CHP said a rear passenger of the Jeep was found outside of the vehicle. The preliminary investigation indicates she was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. The front passenger was also wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured, according to CHP.

CHP says alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this crash.