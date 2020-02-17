Fresno woman back on American soil after evacuating cruise ship with novel coronavirus outbreak

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — Hundreds of Americans are back stateside Sunday night after being quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan for nearly two weeks because of an outbreak of the novel coronavirus. While they’ll be in quarantine here for another two weeks, one Fresno woman is happy to have her mom back home.

Around 300 Americans got escorted off the Diamond Princess cruise ship while it was docked in the port city of Yokohama. From there, they were transported via bus to a Tokyo airport, where they flew off on two U.S. government charter planes to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.

One of those passengers is Della Metzler from Fresno. Lori Metzler, Della’s daughter, has been keeping tabs on her mother and aunt, Sally Oberst since news of the quarantine broke.

Before the evacuation, Della and Sally had been in the hospital because Sally tested positive with the virus.

She is among the more than 350 confirmed cases from the ship, making it the largest concentration of the virus outside of mainland China.

In the days leading up to the evacuation, U.S. infectious disease doctors checked on every American passenger on the ship. All Americans who tested positive with the virus had to remain in Japan.

Lori Metzler said her aunt is doing well in the hospital. She said she is getting her mom’s room prepared at their house so that it’s ready the moment she comes home.

