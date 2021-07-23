Fresno watch parties cheer on local Olympians

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The 2020 Olympics are finally underway in Toyko. In Fresno, locals watched the games at sports bars as they rooted on Team USA – and the Central Valley natives going for the gold.

“It’s about the world coming together and competing and doing it together on the biggest stage,” said Salvador Merino Jr. as he watched the Opening Ceremony at Dog House Grill.

Merino Jr. watched this year’s games with his son.

“He was born in 2018 so this is his first Olympics,” said Merino Jr. “

In total, there are eight Central Valley athletes competing in the Olympics, six of them for Team USA.

“To see people from the valley actually going to the Olympics, that is even better,” said George Garcia from Kerman. “I mean, get recognition for the valley – so that is pretty good.”

Over at Field House in north Fresno, the local athletes were inspiring the next generation.

“We are really excited to see all the local athletes participating from the valley this year especially have a long hard year of the pandemic,” said Jordan Dieper Sloot. “It is fun to see everyone competing again. So go USA.”