Fresno vaccine sites, what you should expect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — If you are planning to get vaccinated in Fresno County, be ready to wait in long lines.

Sierra Pacific Orthopedic will be vaccinating over 1,000 people every Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Fresno Fairgrounds is vaccinating around 2,000 people every Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Fairgrounds recommends people 75+ and healthcare workers make an appointment to get the vaccine. Appointments can be made here.

Maddie Robinson, 89, got her Pfizer vaccine after waiting several hours. Her daughter Vondasta Fuller waited in line with her and believes this is the first step to getting back to normal.

“I’m glad to start opening the cage,” said Fuller.

The Health Department recommends that people are patient and prepared when they go to the Fresno Fairgrounds.

“A bottle of water,” said Leticia Berber with Fresno County Department of Health. “And a chair to sit and something to keep you warm, especially those 75 and older.”

People were supposed to make appointments at the fairgrounds but no one was turned away as long as they met the requirements.

The Sierra Pacific Orthopedic offered Moderna vaccine doses for all healthcare workers and people 65+.

“It feels good now,” said Vaccine recipient Justin Robinson when he made it to the front of the line after waiting four hours. “There was a little bit of a wait.”

It is first-come, first-serve. John and Mary Sanchez both are glad they were able to get the vaccine.

“I feel good,” said John Sanchez. “I am glad I got it.”

Both sites are free but people must bring identification and a work badge.