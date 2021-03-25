Fresno Unified teacher surprises co-workers with signs to make them smile

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A Fresno Unified middle school teacher did something special for his co-workers before students return to in-person learning.

Troy Takeda from Terronez Middle School decided to put signs up in educator’s yards to give them a morale boost before heading into spring break.

“As kids are coming back next week, I thought this would be a good booster because it shows hey you are a T-wolf. You are here because you are a T-wolf and we want to help these kids,” said Takeda.

For more than a year Fresno Unified has been teaching virtually with many educators teaching from home.

“We have been going to teacher’s houses and dropping them off and you can just see the morale and their faces light up when they say oh that’s for me and it’s just awesome,” said Takeda.

This is the last full week of online learning for Fresno Unified. Next week they will be on spring break then on April 6th students will finally head back to campus.

Zerina Brown is the Principal of Terronez Middle School. Brown said when she heard about Tekeda doing this it put a smile to her face.

“Anything they can do to lift the morale of our teachers and students we are down for it,” said Brown.

Brown said they have all the safety measures in place for a safe return to hybrid learning.

“They have their safety kits, they have their classroom checklist, and they are going through making sure everything is distance appropriately. So, we are ready to go,” said Brown.