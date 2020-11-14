Fresno Unified seeks community input on growing Ethnic Studies program ahead of the new graduation requirement

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Starting next school year students in Fresno Unified will need to complete an ethnic studies requirement in order to graduate.

To gear up for the change, the Fresno Ethnic Studies Coalition is asking for input from the community here.

“I think it’s really important for the community to have a stake in public education,” said Edison High School Teacher Lauren Beal.

The team working to ramp up Fresno Unified’s ethnic studies program is calling on parents, students, and community members to join an ethnic studies advisory committee here.

Want to get involved with the Ethnic Studies program at @Fresnounified? The district is starting an 'Ethnic Studies Advisory Committee' and wants to hear from parents, students, and community members. Today is the final day to fill out the form! https://t.co/2eB7iJcV8g — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) November 13, 2020

“Fresno Unified is providing them this opportunity and we would love to hear from diverse perspectives around how we can implement this in our K12 processes,” said Beal.

Beal and Sunnyside Ethnics Studies Teacher Uziel Jimenez are helping develop the program ahead of the 2021 school year when ethnic studies will be a new requirement for high school graduation.

“It really takes a lot of leadership and a lot of work to get this done so that’s where we are digging in deep on the curriculum and making sure all the components are there to sure it’s a good, quality class for a graduation requirement for all,” said Fresno Unified Instructional Superintendent Carlos Castillo.

According to the district, Ethnic Studies is a “critical and interdisciplinary study of race, ethnicity, and indigeneity with a focus on the experiences and perspectives of people of color within and beyond the United States”. As a separate discipline from History, Ethnic Studies specifically analyzes “the ways in which race and racism have been, and continue to be, powerful social, cultural, and political forces and their connections to other axes of stratification, including gender, class, sexuality, and legal status.”

Other educational institutions are implementing similar requirements for graduation. Beginning in 2023, all students within the California State University system will be required to complete an ethnic studies or social justice course.

“There was a piece missing and so to be able to provide that for the 70,000 students in Fresno Unified would be a welcome change and an honor frankly, to be able to see this and they don’t have to wait until college to learn about themselves and their culture,” said Jimenez.

The coalition will bring the community feedback to the school board in December.