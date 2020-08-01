Fresno Unified releases plan for reopening schools with online learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Unified School District released a plan for reopening schools with online learning Friday afternoon.

School officials say the district released guidelines for families, staff, and the community for the start of the school year on Aug 17, fully online.

The plan includes the district’s path on its plan to engage students and families, details on daily instruction, health, safety information, and a message from Superintendent Bob Nelson.

“While online learning is not our optimal mode of education, our teams have worked tirelessly to provide a high-quality learning model, providing supports to all our students,” Nelson said.

“This model provides live, daily instruction from students’ teachers, opportunities for collaboration amongst students, and individualized supports for students.”

The Strategic Plan for Reopening Schools is available on the district website including student daily schedules.

