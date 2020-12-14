Fresno Unified providing free meals to students over winter break

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Unified School District will offer free meals during the winter break.

Fresno Unified pick up will be available on Mondays for a week’s worth of meals.

Meals will be available at 32 school sites from 7:00 – 9:00 A.M. on Monday, Dec. 21, Monday, Dec. 28, and Monday, Jan. 4. Daily distribution of meals will resume on Jan. 11.

Elementary school sites include Addams, Balderas, Birney, Calwa, Columbia, Ewing, Figarden, Jefferson, Lane, Leavenworth, Lincoln, Muir, Norsemen, Roeding, Rowell, Slater, Pyle and Williams.

Middle school sites include Cooper Academy, Fort Miller, Hamilton, Kings Canyon, Sequoia, Terronez, Tioga, Wawona and Yosemite.

High school sites include Bullard, Duncan, Edison, Hoover and Sunnyside.

“We are pleased to provide free, nutritious meals to our students, even while school is not in session. With many families struggling, we hope that these meals provide a layer of support,” said Superintendent Bob Nelson.