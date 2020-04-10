Fresno Unified provides update on fourth-quarter grading

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Unified School District Superintendent Bob Nelson announced updates Thursday on grading and graduation for students.

School officials say the main points of the new grading guidelines are as follows:

The quarter 3 grade will be a student’s final semester 2 grade unless a student chooses to improve their grade

Students will be given multiple opportunities to improve their grades between now and end of our traditional grading period—Seniors May 22, all other students June 1

No grade will drop below the grade issued for quarter 3

Teachers will issue letter grades of A, B, C, and F while D grades will be replaced with ‘pass’ in the final semester 2 grade

“No student grade will drop below the grade that was issued at quarter 3, but students will have opportunities to improve upon those grades for the remainder of the school year,” said Superintendent Nelson.

The superintendent also addressed the seniors, saying those on track for graduation will graduate and anyone needing credit recovery will have the opportunity to do so.

“Seniors, we are still actively working to determine what graduation will look like this year, but know that you will get your gowns, your medals, your diplomas and we will celebrate you.”

