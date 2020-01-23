Fresno Unified looking to hire teachers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Unified will be hosting a job expo for those seeking a teaching job in the district on Thursday.

The job fair will be at McLane High School from 3 to 6 p.m.

The district is seeking to fill a variety of teaching positions for the 2020-21 school year, including multiple subject credentials, special education, bilingual education, science, and math.

Applicants with a valid California teaching credential should bring a copy of the credential (with English Learner Certification embedded).

Those without a valid California teaching credential must bring transcripts, a copy of CBEST scores, a copy of CSET scores (if applicable) and proof of internship eligibility from a university (if applicable).

“This event is a great opportunity that brings together resources and information. We are always looking for dedicated individuals who want to be part of the Fresno Unified teaching team to help shape the future of our community,” said Superintendent Bob Nelson.

The district will review documents to determine whether an applicant qualifies for hard-to-fill subject areas while they complete their credential.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.