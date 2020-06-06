Fresno Unified investigating ‘racially insensitive incident’ involving staff members at Hoover High School

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Unified School District says they are investigating a “racially insensitive incident” involving several staff members at Hoover High School.

On Friday night, the district says they learned of a racially insensitive incident involving several staff members at Hoover High School while staff held a virtual end of the year celebration,

Fresno Unified says they are now investigating the incident.

“No matter the intent, the impact was fierce and was extremely hurtful to those involved. Racism and racial insensitivity will not be tolerated in our system.” Fresno Unified School District

Earlier this week, Superintendent Nelson wrote an open letter to staff and the community acknowledging the deep pain the community is grappling with as a result of the recent death of George Floyd.

In that letter he shared,

“The complexities of these times will continue to leave lasting and painful memories for our children, our families, our valley, and our nation, and it is during these times that we must press harder, lean in more, LISTEN, and act.” Superintendent Bob Nelson

On Monday, the district’s support staff, along with the school’s administrative team says they will begin listening to those involved and impacted, providing supports to help repair relationships, and identify necessary steps in moving its staff forward together.

