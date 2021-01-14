Fresno Unified holding a virtual job fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — Fresno Unified School District is holding a virtual job for the 2021-22 school year.

The virtual job fair will take place on Jan. 21 the event will welcome future teacher candidates and invite them to make appointments to interview with site principals.

Fresno Unified said they are looking to hire teachers in transitional kindergarten through sixth grade, for dual language immersion, adult education, deaf and hard of hearing and secondary single subjects.

Canidents must register online and upload a resume and transcripts. An invitation with an appointment will be emailed to the candidates.

“We encourage teachers from around the valley and beyond to become part of the Fresno Unified family and make a profound difference in the lives of young people,” said Superintendent Bob Nelson.