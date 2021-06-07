Fresno Unified hiring more staff, hoping to diversify workforce



FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – Fresno Unified will be hiring dozens of new positions as they gear up for the next academic school year.

Superintendent Bob Nelson said each one of their school sites will get a school psychologist or a social and emotional support worker.

Felicia Quarles Treadwell is the director of Human Resources with Fresno Unified. She said there are plenty of studies that show how important it is to have a teacher or faculty member look like them.

“We know that children benefit and excel with their teacher looks like them,” said Treadwell.

Fresno Unified said they serve a diverse student body population with more than 59 languages spoken by their students and families.

Treadwell said as they hire more staff for the next school year, they are always thinking of ways to offer a diverse workforce.

“Diversity equity and inclusion that we are finding folks that want to work with our diverse children and we are posing these questions early on to find out if they are the right fit,” said Quarles Treadwell.

Fresno Unified said they have 8.7% of their student population say they are Black or African American. 11.7% say they are Asian or Pacific Islander. 9.7% say they are White. 67.7% if students say they are Hispanic or Latino.

Kimberly Collins is an HR Administrator for Fresno Unified. Collins said they have been trying to expand their workforce and make it more diverse for years. Collins said she sees the difference in students and staff.

“A big piece of our work partnering with the teacher development department is our teacher pipeline. So right now, we have an 88% diversity rate in our teacher pipeline,” said Collins.

Collins said they are also looking at hiring past students who are already familiar with the students and area.

“So, it is really lovely to see our former students now becoming teachers and teacher leaders and they know the community they have been in the community, and they love the community,” said Collins.