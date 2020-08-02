Fresno Unified held annual New Teacher Conference virtually, welcomes 250 new teachers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — School is just around the corner for many, but because of COVID-19, students in Fresno County will be starting virtually.

While August 17 will be the first day back for students at Fresno Unified, it will also be the first day of school for more than 250 new teachers.

“Obviously, it is a crazy time to become a new teacher in the Fresno Unified School District, but I just feel compelled to say welcome to the Fresno Unified family,” said Bob Nelson, Superintendent of Fresno Unified School District.

Nelson addressing first-day jitters during the annual New Teacher Conference. He says even though things will be challenging, teachers are needed right now more than ever.

“It’s going to be weird, you’re going to have the norm first-day jitters and butterflies but those are going to occur online….we will make our best effort to connect with kids and to build engagement and relationships and I want you to start building those relationships on day one,” Nelson said.

Fresno Unified Board Members agree saying this upcoming school year is all about adapting to help students succeed.

“It’s a challenge, to say the least, but I know you’ll help our students get there, they’re depending on you, 74,000 children from the four-year-old’s to the 18-year-old’s, they’re depending on you,” said Valerie Davis with Fresno Unified School District.

The annual conference typically has break-out sessions and workshops, those now all done online, the main topic: The New Norm.

“Even though it’s different the expectations will not change and that is we love our kids and we love our jobs,” said Keshia Thomas, President, Fresno Unified Board Member.

