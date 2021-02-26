Fresno Unified could bring students back sooner than expected once teachers get vaccinated

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Fresno Unified students could be coming back into the classrooms sooner than expected.

Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson and Fresno Teachers Association President Manuel Bonilla held a joint conference talking about the possibility of having students back on campus once teachers get vaccinated.

“We believe with the increased vaccine availability and testing, this might provide a safe path forward for continued return to in-person instruction prior to Fresno County entering the Moderate/orange tier,” said Bonilla.

Bonilla spoke out today saying they are open to collaborating with Fresno Unified to put students back into the classrooms.

“We are hoping that’s the case. We are still currently designing that path forward with district leadership and hope to finalize something soon,” said Bonilla.

Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino said the Valley will be getting tens of thousands of COVID-19 vaccines dedicated towards educators.

“You know the news we got Wednesday during my weekly call with the superintendents and local public health officials for the allocations of up to 40,000 vaccines through the month of March,” said Yovino.

Bob Nelson is the Superintendent of Fresno Unified. He said this is all exciting news to announce to his Fresno Unified family.

“Super excited to announce, and some of you may have heard in the Friday message today we have a couple of partners that are wanting to work with us, exclusively Fresno Unified vaccination clinics. Maybe the one most exciting – Valley Children’s is going to take on our folks,” said Nelson.

Nelson said with this news things may change quickly and kids could possibly be back in the classrooms sooner than expected.

“We have 10,000 employees, so if we can get 3,000 at Children’s, and guess what, I just heard, literally in the last 30 minutes that United Health is going to do another 1,000 next week so we can get 4,000 in week one and then do that for like three weeks, said Nelson.

Fresno Unified is expected to make an announcement on their collaboration with the teachers association by the end of next week.