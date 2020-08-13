Fresno Unified board votes to extend Terry Slatic censure

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Criminal charges will not be filed against Fresno Unified Board Trustee Terry Slatic

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Unified School Board voted Wednesday to extend Trustee Terry Slatic’s censure.

Slatic was censured last August following a string of controversies. The board voted to extend the censure for a full year.

The latest vote by the FUSD School Board comes after Slatic was accused by two Fresno Pastors who say Slatic told one of them to “go back to the Barrio”.

When the time came for Slatic to give his defense he played a segment from KSEE’S “Sunday Morning Matters” political issues newscast and declined further comment.

Slatic was first censured last August after a string of controversies including a taped incident where he appears to momentarily grab for the backpack of a male student at Bullard High School.

He is also accused by some parents of an encounter with members of the Bullard High School Cheer Team, in which some parents say he resorted to threats and intimidation.  One member of the squad tried unsuccessfully to take out a restraining order against Slatic.

During discussions, Wednesday night one school board member says the district has spent approximately $250,000 dealing with issues pertaining to Slatic.

All board members voted to extend the censure except Slatic, who abstained.

The vote means Slatic will continue to face administrative action that requires him to notify school staff before visiting a campus, to have an escort present when he does, and to take anger management classes.

