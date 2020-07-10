Fresno Unified athletes conditioning despite future of high school sports during pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — It’s still unclear if there will be sports for the next school year. But, despite the uncertainty, Fresno Unified is still having their students’ condition.

Football coach at McLane High School, Kyle Thornton says this is his first year as a head coach and says this has been a wild start to the season.

“It’s just an evolving process. I feel like we are on top of everything we need to be on top of but there are still things that are changing every single day,” said Thornton.

Fresno Unified Athletic Director, Brett Mar says things are changing so fast it’s hard to say what will happen this upcoming school year.

“Unfortunately, we just don’t know, we don’t know what the future holds for us the hope is and planning is that we will have sports in the fall but we are not sure,” said Mar.

Mar says they break up practices by times which helps the student-athletes maintain a six-foot distance while they run their drills.

“Also, making sure that our coaches are wearing their masks and you know we want to get our kids out conditioning and being active,” said Mar.

Back in March, Fresno County schools turned to online learning, so for a lot of these students, this is their only way to get out of the house and have peer interaction.

“So when a kid does show up every day, I make sure to greet them and I check on them. Yeah I do coach them hard but I put a loving arm around them,” said Thornton.

Coach Thornton said with COVID-19 cases on the rise they won’t know if sports will be back in the fall and the decision is up to state and county officials.

“Best case scenario is that we provide kids an opportunity to play sports they love and whatever that looks like we will adjust to it and do what we got to do,” said Thornton.

