Fresno trailer park on fire, same site as fatal fire in April

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – Firefighters are now working to contain a fire at the same trailer park where a deadly fire broke out earlier this year in Fresno.

The Fresno Fire Department has confirmed that another fire has broken out at the Trails End Mobile Home Park near Blackstone and Sierra avenues.

Large clouds of smoke could be seen engulfing the park Wednesday night.

Several firefighters are still working on containing the fire that is burning in three trailers.

All residents are reported to have safely evacuated from the trailers, but crews are searching to make sure nobody was left behind.

This is the 4th fire at the park in the last two years, including one on April 29th that killed 56-year-old Ronald Richardson, who lived just a couple trailers down.

The state suspended the park’s permit in January due to unsanitary conditions and code violations, but the problems were reportedly never fixed.

The homeowners of the trailers that are currently on fire believe it was bad electric wiring that started the blaze.

City officials voted to take over jurisdiction of the park but are still waiting for the state to sign off before they can come in and clean up the park and make sure it is up to code, which likely could take a couple of months.