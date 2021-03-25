Fresno to redirect COVID-19 stimulus funds in response to violent crime

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Fresno will be receiving $177 million as part of the American Rescue Plan’s aid to local governments sometime in May. But city officials say they’re reprioritizing how the money will be spent after an uptick in violent crime.

Initially, City Council President Luis Chavez shared that $15 million would be headed to public safety, and $30 million going to Beautify Fresno and neighborhood projects. But Chavez says those amounts have been swapped, citing a violent crime wave.

“We’re going to be moving in that direction and ensuring that we have the appropriate amount of patrol officers that are out there in the streets making sure our neighborhoods are safe,” Chavez said.

Mayor Jerry Dyer says now that the city is avoiding a $25 million budget shortfall, filling much needed vacancies, such as at Fresno Police Department will be crucial.

“We have 58 vacancies (at the police department) right now” Dyer said. “We’re going to fill 100 percent of those this coming year.”

Additionally over $40 million is set to help people experiencing homelessness in Fresno, and $5 million is set to go to city employees in direct payments.

“Could be somewhere around $1,300 to $1,400 per employee,” Dyer said. “From a fairness perspective and not to get caught up in some of the labor union issues, I think it would be an equitable distribution amongst all employees.”

But Council President Chavez feels more priority should be given to city employees who had to work out in public since the pandemic’s start.

“There might be a disagreement on that,” Chavez said. “We know that a lot of those employees ended up getting hit harder than folks that were able to stay home and work remotely, but obviously there is still a lot of conversation that needs to happen.”

Mayor Dyer and Council President Chavez say they’re still waiting on final guidance from the federal government on how the funding will be used.

Dyer also says half of the money will come to the city this year, and the other half the next year.

Negotiations between the mayor and city council continue for a final plan on how funding from the American Rescue Plan will be spent.