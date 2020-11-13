Fresno Tire Shop offers discount after tire slasher ravages neighborhood

Fresno, California (KGPE) – A Fresno tire shop is stepping up to help after a tire slasher ravaged a city neighborhood.

Akins Tire will provide a 50% discount to those whose cars have been vandalized near First and Belmont. According to Fresno Police, one person slashed tires on at least seven vehicles over the last two weeks.

“The randomness of this is what is so hard,” said Sgt. Robert Dewey. “And it is hard on us to solve and it is hard for the victims to wrap their head around. They are just trying to sleep and do their business and they wake up with two, three slashed tires for no good reason.”

Police will increase patrols in the area – but investigators are having a hard time establishing a suspect.

“Without video or some other type of lead,” said Dewey. “It is almost impossible to figure out who it is.”

Meanwhile, Akins Tire & Wheels is helping the victims with a 50% discount.

“I just feel sorry for the people and want to offer them as much help as we can to provide them,” said Akins employee Abraham Mgammal.

This is not the first time the tire shop has done something like this. a first for the tire shop, which has been in business for over 30 years. Last year, they offered to help after several tires were slashed in the Tower District.

“If we do catch a suspect, they are not going to replace those tires so they need to be made whole still,” said Dewey.

“And to have someone from the community come forward, especially during COVID and the shutdown economy to say we will not only help them out, but we will also give them a huge discount? That just makes us feel better and I think it makes everyone feel better and it just helps us mend the community the best we can.”

Anyone with information about the tire-slashing is asked to contact Fresno Police.