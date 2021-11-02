Fresno teen arrested for the death of 17-year-old after year-long investigation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police say after a year-long investigation, homicide detectives have identified a teen who allegedly fatally shot Lance San,17, on Sept 21, 2020.

(17-year-old Lance San picture courtesy Fresno Police)

According to detectives, police responded to Washington and Barton avenues regarding a report of a shooting victim.

When police arrived they say they found a car that had crashed into a stop sign. Inside the vehicle, they found San, who was suffering from two gunshot wounds.

San was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

After a year-long investigation, homicide detectives said they identified a 16-year-old male suspect who fatally shot San.

At the time of the murder, the juvenile suspect was 15-years-old. Investigators say the motive for the shooting was robbery.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.