Fresno teacher faces new allegations in child molestation case

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A teacher with Fresno Unified faces a new allegation in a child molestation case against him.

47-year-old Aaron Butler was arrested in December for allegedly molesting a child in the Fresno Unified School District.

Since then, three other alleged victims have come forward and this week – a fifth alleged victim has been confirmed by authorities.

According to court records, Aaron butler faces nine counts of child molestation from four alleged victims. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On Wednesday, the Fresno County District Attorney’s office confirmed the additional allegations against Butler, who last taught at Gibson Elementary School. Butler remains on unpaid leave, according to a statement from Fresno Unified.

In a statement, Assistant District Attorney Jerry Stanley alludes to additional charges being filed.

A first amended complaint has been received by the court, but not yet file-stamped. It does add allegations. It will be appropriately addressed at the next hearing.

Court records indicate Butler’s next hearing will be July 13.

The Fresno Police Department also confirms there is a fifth alleged victim as well.

Butler’s attorney Jeff Hammerschmidt said his client is innocent and denies any wrongdoing. In a statement, Hamerschmidt says Butler does not fall in line mentally with someone who would commit these alleged crimes.

Mr. Butler was evaluated by a psychologist who is court-certified to testify on the issue of whether someone fits the psychological profile of a sex offender. I have provided the prosecutor with a copy of the report with the opinion that Mr. Butler does not fit the profile.

Hammerschmidt says right now all alleged incidents are said to have happened between 2014 and 2017.